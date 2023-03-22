Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.77. 5,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 14,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00.
Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter.
Franklin Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of wireless solutions and sale of wireless access products. It offers hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), such as mobile hotspots, routers, and modems. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
