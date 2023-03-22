Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.77. 5,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 14,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Franklin Wireless Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00.

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Wireless by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin Wireless during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Wireless by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of wireless solutions and sale of wireless access products. It offers hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), such as mobile hotspots, routers, and modems. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

