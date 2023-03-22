Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $25.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.27.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 460,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,690 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

