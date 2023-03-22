Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Sells 207 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.0% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,525,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,326,000 after buying an additional 33,615 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after buying an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

SCHD traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.58. 949,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,172. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.21.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.