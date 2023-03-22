Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.35 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.6% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,690,494 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average of $61.18. The company has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

