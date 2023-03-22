Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund makes up about 1.1% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RQI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 175,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 160,547 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 729.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 182,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 160,101 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 104,023 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2,408.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 93,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 90,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $965,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE RQI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. 150,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,641. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $17.11.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

