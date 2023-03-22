Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 74,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 132,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,548. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $27.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07.

