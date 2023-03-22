Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 979 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after buying an additional 738,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,531,000 after buying an additional 730,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,194,000 after buying an additional 663,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,343,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,666,000 after buying an additional 594,970 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $34.23. 359,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,566. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $50.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.