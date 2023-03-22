Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 975 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,486 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.78. 879,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,200. The firm has a market cap of $171.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.81.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.