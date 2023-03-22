Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 80 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.69. 422,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

