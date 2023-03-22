Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 4,066 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.39. 700,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,711. The company has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

