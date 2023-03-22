Fortem Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.19.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:META traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.92. 9,248,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,317,957. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.17 and a 200 day moving average of $140.58. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $12,245,100 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

