Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,465,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,613,391. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $143.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.