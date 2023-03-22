Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,504 shares during the quarter. Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF makes up 1.6% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned approximately 5.21% of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BTEC traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.02. Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $41.62.

The Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (BTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to hold equities of small- and mid-cap healthcare firms in the US. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. BTEC was launched on Aug 19, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

