Fortem Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.63. The stock had a trading volume of 497,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,671. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Stories

