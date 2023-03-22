Fortem Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Novartis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $82.79. 639,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.