Fortem Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,077,000 after purchasing an additional 423,606 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,749,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,106,000 after acquiring an additional 184,290 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 52.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,078,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,388 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SYF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.60. 814,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,894,078. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.83.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.