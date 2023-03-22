Forte Asset Management LLC Sells 9,333 Shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW)

Forte Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,333 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000.

Get Fidelity Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

BATS:FRNW traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.40. 5,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31.

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (FRNW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Clean Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of global clean energy companies screened for environmental, social, and governance factors. FRNW was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.