Forte Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Forte Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.32. 1,470,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,177. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

