Forte Asset Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Forte Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 1.7% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXN. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXN traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 111,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,200. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $59.67.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

