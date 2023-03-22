Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Foot Locker updated its FY24 guidance to $3.35-3.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.35-$3.65 EPS.

Foot Locker Stock Up 7.1 %

Foot Locker stock opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

