Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Foot Locker updated its FY24 guidance to $3.35-3.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.35-$3.65 EPS.
Foot Locker Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of NYSE FL opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77.
Foot Locker Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.45%.
Insider Activity at Foot Locker
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,874 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 913.9% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 115,164 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 103,805 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
