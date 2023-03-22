Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Foot Locker updated its FY24 guidance to $3.35-3.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.35-$3.65 EPS.

Foot Locker Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,874 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 913.9% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 115,164 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 103,805 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

