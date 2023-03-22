Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Foot Locker updated its FY24 guidance to $3.35-3.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.35-$3.65 EPS.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.25. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 36.45%.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Foot Locker by 659.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Foot Locker by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Foot Locker by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

