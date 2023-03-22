Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) PT Lowered to $26.00

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $27.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.39. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 60.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

