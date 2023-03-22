Flow Tops 1-Day Volume of $59.49 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00003613 BTC on major exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $59.49 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,417,972,341 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official website is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

