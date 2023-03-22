FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,841,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 819,476 shares.The stock last traded at $40.70 and had previously closed at $39.93.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68.

Get FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.