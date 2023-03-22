FlatQube Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,614.96 (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $1,614.96 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00006519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.86548076 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,226.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

