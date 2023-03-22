Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1145 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
