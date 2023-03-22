Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1145 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.