Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.93. 540,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,264,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSR. Morgan Stanley lowered Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fisker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.85.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Fisker had a negative net margin of 160,086.58% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Fisker’s revenue was up 646.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 609,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 207,718 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fisker

(Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.