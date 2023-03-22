Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 108.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 1.0% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,528 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.05. 987,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,667,159. The stock has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.88.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,073,098 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

