FirstEnergy Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

FirstEnergy has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. FirstEnergy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,190,000 after acquiring an additional 177,489 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,162,000 after acquiring an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,976,000 after buying an additional 210,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,543,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,649,000 after buying an additional 934,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Featured Articles

