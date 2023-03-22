First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,446 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.07% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $16,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,918. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.64. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $45.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

