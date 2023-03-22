First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Sold by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

