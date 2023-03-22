First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 579,847 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 207,328 shares.The stock last traded at $26.17 and had previously closed at $26.34.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99.

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

