First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:FPF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.04. 12,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,699. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $22.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF)
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.