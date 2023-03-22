First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:FPF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.04. 12,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,699. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $22.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 765,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after buying an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 509,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 57,312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 96,306 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

