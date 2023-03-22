First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FSD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,941. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $13.80.
Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the business of investing, under normal market conditions, a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of the United States and foreign high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade at the time of purchase.
