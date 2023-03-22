First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,941. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 40,106 shares during the period.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the business of investing, under normal market conditions, a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of the United States and foreign high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade at the time of purchase.

