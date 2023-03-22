First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 17th

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Stock Up 8.7 %
FDEU traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,503. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $12.83.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
