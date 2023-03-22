First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.

FAM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,227. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 428,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

