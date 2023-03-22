First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
FAM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,227. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $7.55.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
