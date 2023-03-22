First Financial Corp IN Sells 9,183 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,087 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the quarter. BP makes up about 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in BP were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 2.9% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of BP by 14.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 0.9% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of BP by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,581 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BP by 63.8% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Performance

BP opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a PE ratio of -58.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52.

BP Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.3966 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -249.20%.

BP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. AlphaValue raised BP to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on BP from GBX 700 ($8.60) to GBX 1,000 ($12.28) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.93.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.