First Financial Corp IN Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 17,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $149.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $169.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

