First Financial Corp IN Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.