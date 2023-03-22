First Financial Corp IN Purchases 378 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

