First Financial Corp IN Makes New $649,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,391 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $402,287,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $156,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of META opened at $202.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,327.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,327.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,245,100. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.19.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.