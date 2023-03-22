First Financial Corp IN Lowers Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Financial Corp IN cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

