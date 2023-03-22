First Financial Corp IN Has $362,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

IWS opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $122.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.