First Financial Corp IN Has $3.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 1.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 687.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,924 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,232.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,643,000 after purchasing an additional 510,323 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,798,000 after purchasing an additional 31,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 42,055 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of VFH opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $97.35. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.58.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

