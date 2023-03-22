First Financial Corp IN Grows Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $144.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

