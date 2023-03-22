First Financial Corp IN Buys 378 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,799 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,126,000 after acquiring an additional 721,899 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,628,000 after acquiring an additional 501,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,967,000 after acquiring an additional 416,748 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

