FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Up 6.4%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. 581,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 900,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FINV. UBS Group upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.68 to $5.08 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

FinVolution Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.64.

FinVolution Group Increases Dividend

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $442.21 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 20.19%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This is a boost from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 48.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

