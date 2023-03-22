Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0058 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th.
Findev Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TNSGF opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. Findev has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.38.
Findev Company Profile
