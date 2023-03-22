Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0058 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th.

Findev Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TNSGF opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. Findev has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.38.

Get Findev alerts:

Findev Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Findev, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the financing of property during the development or redevelopment process. It focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects within the Greater Toronto Area. The company was founded by Gavriel State on November 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Findev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.