Filecoin Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.37 billion and approximately $245.04 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $5.82 or 0.00020521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.50 or 0.00359505 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,377.54 or 0.26130103 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 407,658,847 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.